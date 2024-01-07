Northern Iowa hosts Indiana State after Born’s 21-point showing

Indiana State Sycamores (12-2, 3-0 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Indiana State Sycamores (12-2, 3-0 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -2; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts the Indiana State Sycamores after Bowen Born scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 64-62 victory against the Missouri State Bears.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 at home. Northern Iowa scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Sycamores have gone 3-0 against MVC opponents. Indiana State scores 87.1 points while outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game.

Northern Iowa makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Indiana State has shot at a 51.5% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

The Panthers and Sycamores match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Heise is averaging 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Panthers.

Julian Larry is averaging 10.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sycamores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 85.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.