Northern Illinois visits Pritchard and Central Michigan

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-13, 0-7 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (11-9, 6-2 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan takes on the Northern Illinois Huskies after Anthony Pritchard scored 23 points in Central Michigan’s 62-55 win against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Chippewas are 6-2 on their home court. Central Michigan is ninth in the MAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Pritchard averaging 4.9.

The Huskies are 0-7 in MAC play. Northern Illinois has a 5-10 record against teams over .500.

Central Michigan scores 66.8 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 80.2 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Central Michigan allows.

The Chippewas and Huskies face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pritchard is shooting 46.9% and averaging 14.5 points for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

David Coit is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 19.8 points and 3.6 assists. Xavier Amos is shooting 47.1% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 72.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.