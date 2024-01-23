Northern Illinois hosts Maddox and Toledo

Toledo Rockets (11-7, 5-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-11, 0-5 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Toledo Rockets (11-7, 5-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-11, 0-5 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -5.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Northern Illinois Huskies after Dante Maddox Jr. scored 21 points in Toledo’s 65-62 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Huskies are 3-5 on their home court. Northern Illinois is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Rockets are 5-1 in conference matchups. Toledo averages 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Northern Illinois is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.6% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Northern Illinois gives up.

The Huskies and Rockets square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is averaging 19.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Huskies. Xavier Amos is averaging 12.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Ra’Heim Moss is averaging 16.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Rockets. Maddox is averaging 16.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 72.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.