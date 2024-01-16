Northern Illinois hosts Kent State following Davis’ 20-point showing

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-8, 1-3 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-10, 0-4 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-8, 1-3 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-10, 0-4 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -3.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits the Northern Illinois Huskies after VonCameron Davis scored 20 points in Kent State’s 77-62 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Huskies have gone 3-4 at home. Northern Illinois is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Golden Flashes are 1-3 in conference games. Kent State ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

Northern Illinois is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.7% Kent State allows to opponents. Kent State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Northern Illinois gives up.

The Huskies and Golden Flashes meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is averaging 19.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Huskies. Xavier Amos is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Jalen Sullinger is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 14.6 points. Chris Payton is shooting 44.9% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 71.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.