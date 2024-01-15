Northern Illinois hosts Davis and Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-8, 1-3 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-10, 0-4 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-8, 1-3 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-10, 0-4 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays the Northern Illinois Huskies after VonCameron Davis scored 20 points in Kent State’s 77-62 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Huskies have gone 3-4 in home games. Northern Illinois ranks second in the MAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Xavier Amos averaging 4.3.

The Golden Flashes have gone 1-3 against MAC opponents. Kent State scores 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Northern Illinois’ average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Kent State allows. Kent State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Northern Illinois gives up.

The Huskies and Golden Flashes match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is averaging 19.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Huskies. Amos is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Jalen Sullinger averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Chris Payton is averaging 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 71.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

