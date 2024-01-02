Northern Illinois hosts Akron following Ali’s 20-point game

Akron Zips (8-4) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -5; over/under…

Akron Zips (8-4) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces the Northern Illinois Huskies after Ali Ali scored 20 points in Akron’s 62-61 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Huskies are 3-2 in home games. Northern Illinois is second in the MAC with 37.5 points per game in the paint led by Zarigue Nutter averaging 8.0.

The Zips are 2-1 on the road. Akron is fifth in the MAC scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

Northern Illinois’ average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Akron gives up. Akron averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Northern Illinois gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is averaging 17.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Huskies. Nutter is averaging 16.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 56.7% over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Enrique Freeman is averaging 17.7 points and 13.3 rebounds for the Zips. Sammy Hunter is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

