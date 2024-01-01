Northern Illinois faces Akron after Coit’s 23-point outing

Akron Zips (8-4) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts the…

Akron Zips (8-4) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts the Akron Zips after David Coit scored 23 points in Northern Illinois’ 103-74 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Huskies are 3-2 on their home court. Northern Illinois ranks second in the MAC with 37.5 points per game in the paint led by Zarigue Nutter averaging 8.0.

The Zips are 2-1 in road games. Akron ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

Northern Illinois averages 79.9 points, 13.5 more per game than the 66.4 Akron allows. Akron averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Northern Illinois allows.

The Huskies and Zips face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coit is averaging 17.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Huskies. Nutter is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Sammy Hunter averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Enrique Freeman is averaging 18.6 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

