Northern Colorado visits Montana State following Thomas’ 37-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (9-6, 2-0 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (7-9, 2-1 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays the Montana State Bobcats after Saint Thomas scored 37 points in Northern Colorado’s 98-92 overtime victory against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bobcats are 5-4 on their home court. Montana State has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bears are 2-0 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado is fourth in the Big Sky with 14.1 assists per game led by Thomas averaging 3.3.

Montana State’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Montana State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Goracke is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 14.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Thomas is averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Jaron Rillie is averaging 12.2 points and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 83.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

