Northern Colorado visits Eastern Washington after Thomas’ 20-point outing

Northern Colorado Bears (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (11-7, 5-0 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits the Eastern Washington Eagles after Saint Thomas scored 20 points in Northern Colorado’s 90-61 win over the Portland State Vikings.

The Eagles have gone 5-0 in home games. Eastern Washington averages 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Bears are 4-1 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Eastern Washington makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Northern Colorado has allowed to its opponents (45.7%). Northern Colorado averages 9.2 more points per game (81.5) than Eastern Washington allows (72.3).

The Eagles and Bears meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Coward is averaging 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Ethan Price is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Jaron Rillie is averaging 10.7 points and 5.6 assists for the Bears. Thomas is averaging 22.3 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 87.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

