Northern Colorado takes on Idaho State following Thomas’ 20-point game

Idaho State Bengals (8-13, 3-5 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (12-8, 5-2 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Saint Thomas scored 20 points in Northern Colorado’s 89-68 win over the Idaho Vandals.

The Bears have gone 7-1 at home. Northern Colorado ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas averaging 2.0.

The Bengals are 3-5 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is 5-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Northern Colorado is shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 47.8% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Northern Colorado gives up.

The Bears and Bengals square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 19.8 points, 10 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Zack Bloch is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Brayden Parker is averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 54.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

