Northern Colorado plays Denver following Rillie’s 30-point game

Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-1 Summit League) at Northern Colorado Bears (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-1 Summit League) at Northern Colorado Bears (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Denver Pioneers after Jaron Rillie scored 30 points in Northern Colorado’s 97-87 win over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Bears are 4-1 in home games. Northern Colorado is second in the Big Sky with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Saint Thomas averaging 8.5.

The Pioneers are 3-4 on the road. Denver is fourth in the Summit League with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Touko Tainamo averaging 6.3.

Northern Colorado scores 79.6 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 77.9 Denver allows. Denver scores 7.3 more points per game (85.1) than Northern Colorado allows to opponents (77.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Bears. Riley Abercrombie is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Tommy Bruner is averaging 25.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Pioneers. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.