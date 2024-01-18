Northern Colorado hosts Sacramento State following Thomas’ 27-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (6-11, 2-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-7, 2-1 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-11, 2-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-7, 2-1 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Saint Thomas scored 27 points in Northern Colorado’s 90-81 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Bears have gone 5-1 at home. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas averaging 7.5.

The Hornets are 2-2 against conference opponents. Sacramento State has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

Northern Colorado makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Sacramento State averages 70.0 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 79.8 Northern Colorado allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 19.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Riley Abercrombie is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Duncan Powell is scoring 13.6 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 85.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.