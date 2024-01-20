Northern Colorado hosts Portland State following Thomas’ 20-point showing

Portland State Vikings (11-7, 2-3 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (11-7, 2-3 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Portland State Vikings after Saint Thomas scored 20 points in Northern Colorado’s 77-75 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Bears have gone 6-1 in home games. Northern Colorado averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Vikings have gone 2-3 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Northern Colorado’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Portland State allows. Portland State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Northern Colorado gives up.

The Bears and Vikings square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals. Brock Wisne is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Ismail Habib is averaging 9.3 points for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 10.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 85.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.