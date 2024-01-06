Northern Colorado defeats Denver 86-82

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Saint Thomas had 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 86-82 win over Denver on Saturday night. Thomas…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Saint Thomas had 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 86-82 win over Denver on Saturday night.

Thomas added seven rebounds for the Bears (8-6). Brock Wisne scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Dejour Reaves had 12 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Pioneers (10-7) were led in scoring by Tommy Bruner, who finished with 27 points and five assists. Touko Tainamo added 17 points and eight rebounds for Denver. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah also had 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

