Northern Arizona wins 84-65 over Portland State

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Basham scored 23 points as Northern Arizona beat Portland State 84-65 on Thursday night. Basham…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Basham scored 23 points as Northern Arizona beat Portland State 84-65 on Thursday night.

Basham also had 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Lumberjacks (8-10, 1-3 Big Sky Conference). Trenton McLaughlin scored 19 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line. Oakland Fort shot 4 for 15 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Ismail Habib led the Vikings (11-7, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Isiah Kirby added 12 points for Portland State. In addition, Hunter Woods finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.