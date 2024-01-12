Northern Arizona visits Whitney and Montana

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-9, 0-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-6, 1-2 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Brandon Whitney scored 24 points in Montana’s 98-92 overtime loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Grizzlies have gone 6-2 at home. Montana scores 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Lumberjacks are 0-2 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona has a 1-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Montana’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Montana allows.

The Grizzlies and Lumberjacks face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 12.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Montana.

Carson Basham is averaging 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

