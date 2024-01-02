Northern Arizona visits Omaha following Fidler’s 27-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7, 0-1 Big Sky) at Omaha Mavericks (7-8, 1-1 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7, 0-1 Big Sky) at Omaha Mavericks (7-8, 1-1 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Frankie Fidler scored 27 points in Omaha’s 67-51 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Mavericks are 5-1 on their home court. Omaha is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

The Lumberjacks are 3-6 on the road. Northern Arizona is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

Omaha is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 47.7% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fidler is averaging 17.3 points for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Liam Lloyd is averaging 8.2 points and four assists for the Lumberjacks. Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.