Northern Arizona visits Montana State, looks to stop road skid

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (6-9, 1-1 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (6-9, 1-1 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona travels to Montana State looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Bobcats have gone 4-4 in home games. Montana State has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lumberjacks are 0-1 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona is 1-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Montana State averages 72.5 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 76.7 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 66.6 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 74.7 Montana State gives up.

The Bobcats and Lumberjacks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Turner III is averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Brian Goracke is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Trenton McLaughlin is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

