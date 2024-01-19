Northern Arizona takes on Sacramento State following Basham’s 23-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (6-12, 2-3 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-10, 1-3 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-12, 2-3 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-10, 1-3 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Carson Basham scored 23 points in Northern Arizona’s 84-65 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Lumberjacks have gone 4-0 in home games. Northern Arizona ranks ninth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 76.9 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.

The Hornets have gone 2-3 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Arizona’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Northern Arizona allows.

The Lumberjacks and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Lumberjacks. Basham is averaging 10.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 58.0% over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Duncan Powell is averaging 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

