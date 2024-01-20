Northern Arizona takes on Sacramento State after Basham’s 23-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (6-12, 2-3 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-10, 1-3 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-12, 2-3 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-10, 1-3 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -2; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces the Sacramento State Hornets after Carson Basham scored 23 points in Northern Arizona’s 84-65 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

The Lumberjacks have gone 4-0 at home. Northern Arizona has a 4-7 record against teams above .500.

The Hornets have gone 2-3 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State is the Big Sky leader with 38.0 rebounds per game led by Duncan Powell averaging 8.2.

Northern Arizona is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Northern Arizona gives up.

The Lumberjacks and Hornets meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Basham is averaging 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Powell is averaging 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 11.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

