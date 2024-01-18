Northern Arizona plays conference foe Portland State

Portland State Vikings (11-6, 2-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-10, 0-3 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (11-6, 2-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-10, 0-3 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -4; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Big Sky foes Northern Arizona and Portland State meet on Thursday.

The Lumberjacks have gone 3-0 at home. Northern Arizona has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Vikings have gone 2-2 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State ranks seventh in the Big Sky shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Northern Arizona’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Portland State allows. Portland State’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Northern Arizona has allowed to its opponents (48.3%).

The Lumberjacks and Vikings match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 14.4 points for the Lumberjacks. Carson Basham is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Kaelen Allen is averaging 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.