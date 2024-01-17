Northeastern visits N.C. A&T after Glasper’s 24-point outing

Northeastern Huskies (7-10, 2-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-13, 2-2 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (7-10, 2-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-13, 2-2 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T plays the Northeastern Huskies after Landon Glasper scored 24 points in N.C. A&T’s 81-80 victory over the Hampton Pirates.

The Aggies are 1-3 on their home court. N.C. A&T is 0-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Huskies are 2-2 against conference opponents. Northeastern is sixth in the CAA with 13.4 assists per game led by Chris Doherty averaging 2.5.

N.C. A&T averages 69.4 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 72.9 Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 70.5 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 82.1 N.C. A&T allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glasper is averaging 20.1 points for the Aggies. Camian Shell is averaging 13 points, four assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Doherty is scoring 12.6 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Huskies. Harold Woods is averaging 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 61.5% over the past 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

