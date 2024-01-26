Northeastern hosts William & Mary after Dorsey’s 26-point outing

William & Mary Tribe (7-13, 2-5 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (8-12, 3-4 CAA) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

William & Mary Tribe (7-13, 2-5 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (8-12, 3-4 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits the Northeastern Huskies after Gabe Dorsey scored 26 points in William & Mary’s 64-55 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Huskies are 4-3 on their home court. Northeastern is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tribe are 2-5 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

Northeastern makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than William & Mary has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). William & Mary’s 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Northeastern has allowed to its opponents (47.9%).

The Huskies and Tribe match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Doherty is averaging 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Harold Woods is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Chase Lowe is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Tribe. Trey Moss is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tribe: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.