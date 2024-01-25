Northeastern hosts UNC Wilmington after King’s 22-point showing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-5, 4-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (8-11, 3-3 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-5, 4-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (8-11, 3-3 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -3; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Rashad King scored 22 points in Northeastern’s 84-72 win over the Elon Phoenix.

The Huskies have gone 4-2 in home games. Northeastern is second in the CAA with 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Chris Doherty averaging 8.8.

The Seahawks are 4-2 in conference games. UNC Wilmington is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Northeastern scores 70.9 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 72.1 UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Northeastern gives up.

The Huskies and Seahawks square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Turner is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 7.2 points. Doherty is averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Northeastern.

Trazarien White is shooting 52.7% and averaging 20.7 points for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.