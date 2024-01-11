Northeastern hosts Hofstra following Thomas’ 22-point game

Hofstra Pride (8-7, 1-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (5-10, 0-2 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride…

Hofstra Pride (8-7, 1-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (5-10, 0-2 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on the Northeastern Huskies after Tyler Thomas scored 22 points in Hofstra’s 76-71 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Huskies have gone 2-2 in home games. Northeastern allows 74.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Pride have gone 1-1 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Northeastern’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Northeastern allows.

The Huskies and Pride face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Doherty is averaging 12.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Thomas is shooting 40.3% and averaging 22.1 points for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Pride: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.