North Texas wins 74-62 over Wichita State in AAC opener

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Aaron Scott scored 18 points as North Texas beat Wichita State 74-62 on Thursday night to kick off the American Athletic Conference schedule.

Scott had five rebounds for the Mean Green (8-5). Jason Edwards scored 17 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. C.J. Noland was 4 of 8 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Colby Rogers led the way for the Shockers (8-6) with 18 points, three steals and two blocks. Quincy Ballard added 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Wichita State.

