North Texas visits Patterson and Charlotte

North Texas Mean Green (11-5, 4-0 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (10-7, 4-1 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays the North Texas Mean Green after Lu’Cye Patterson scored 22 points in Charlotte’s 81-79 overtime victory over the Rice Owls.

The 49ers have gone 7-1 in home games. Charlotte ranks seventh in the AAC with 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Dishon Jackson averaging 8.4.

The Mean Green are 4-0 against AAC opponents. North Texas is third in college basketball allowing 58.4 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

Charlotte averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game North Texas allows. North Texas has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds for the 49ers. Robert Braswell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Jason Edwards is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Mean Green. Aaron Scott is averaging 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

