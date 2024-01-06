North Texas takes on Tulane, aims for 4th straight victory

Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas comes into a matchup with Tulane as winners of three games in a row.

The Mean Green have gone 6-0 in home games. North Texas ranks seventh in the AAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Allen averaging 2.7.

The Green Wave are 1-0 in conference matchups. Tulane averages 16.2 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Kevin Cross with 5.1.

North Texas is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game North Texas allows.

The Mean Green and Green Wave match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is averaging 15.4 points for the Mean Green. Rubin Jones is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Jaylen Forbes averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Kolby King is shooting 52.7% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 89.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.