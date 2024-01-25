North Texas and SMU face off in conference matchup

SMU Mustangs (13-5, 4-1 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (11-6, 4-1 AAC) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

SMU Mustangs (13-5, 4-1 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (11-6, 4-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -1; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes North Texas and SMU face off on Thursday.

The Mean Green are 8-0 in home games. North Texas is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Mustangs are 4-1 against AAC opponents. SMU is eighth in college basketball allowing 62.4 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

North Texas averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game SMU allows. SMU has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is averaging 16.7 points for the Mean Green.

Samuell Williamson is averaging 9.4 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 40.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

