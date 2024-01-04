North Florida visits Stetson following Blackmon’s 34-point performance

North Florida Ospreys (7-8) at Stetson Hatters (8-6) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -6.5; over/under…

North Florida Ospreys (7-8) at Stetson Hatters (8-6)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Jalen Blackmon scored 34 points in Stetson’s 79-75 win against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Hatters are 4-0 on their home court. Stetson scores 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Ospreys are 1-6 on the road. North Florida is eighth in the ASUN with 13.4 assists per game led by Ametri Moss averaging 3.1.

Stetson is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.7% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida scores 6.7 more points per game (76.8) than Stetson allows to opponents (70.1).

The Hatters and Ospreys face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon is averaging 24.1 points for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Stetson.

Chaz Lanier is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Ospreys. Moss is averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.