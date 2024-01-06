North Florida visits FGCU following Anderson’s 20-point game

North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU faces the North Florida Ospreys after Zach Anderson scored 20 points in FGCU’s 80-70 win over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Eagles have gone 5-1 in home games. FGCU gives up 71.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Ospreys have gone 0-1 against ASUN opponents. North Florida is eighth in the ASUN allowing 75.2 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

FGCU averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.1 per game North Florida gives up. North Florida’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than FGCU has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is shooting 46.2% and averaging 12.5 points for the Eagles. Dallion Johnson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Ametri Moss is averaging 10.8 points for the Ospreys. Chaz Lanier is averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

