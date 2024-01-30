North Florida puts home win streak on the line against Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (13-9, 4-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (12-10, 5-2 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (13-9, 4-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (12-10, 5-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts Lipscomb looking to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Ospreys are 9-2 on their home court. North Florida has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bisons have gone 4-3 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb ranks second in the ASUN shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

North Florida is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of North Florida have averaged.

The Ospreys and Bisons meet Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorian James is averaging 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Ospreys. Chaz Lanier is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Will Pruitt is averaging 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bisons. Derrin Boyd is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 82.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.