North Florida plays Lipscomb, looks for 7th straight home win

Lipscomb Bisons (13-9, 4-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (12-10, 5-2 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lipscomb Bisons (13-9, 4-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (12-10, 5-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -1; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Ospreys take on Lipscomb.

The Ospreys have gone 9-2 in home games. North Florida ranks fifth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.4 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Bisons are 4-3 in conference matchups. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Will Pruitt averaging 6.9.

North Florida is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb scores 6.7 more points per game (81.1) than North Florida allows to opponents (74.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ametri Moss is averaging 10.8 points for the Ospreys. Chaz Lanier is averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for North Florida.

A.J McGinnis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 82.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

