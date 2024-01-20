North Florida hosts Queens following Lanier’s 25-point showing

Queens Royals (7-12, 1-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (10-9, 3-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Queens Royals (7-12, 1-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (10-9, 3-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -4.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces the Queens Royals after Chaz Lanier scored 25 points in North Florida’s 84-75 win over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Ospreys have gone 8-2 in home games. North Florida ranks fifth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.2 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Royals are 1-3 in ASUN play. Queens is fourth in the ASUN with 38.7 rebounds per game led by BJ McLaurin averaging 5.9.

North Florida is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Queens allows to opponents. Queens averages 78.8 points per game, 4.6 more than the 74.2 North Florida gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lanier averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Ametri Moss is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

AJ McKee is averaging 16.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Royals. Deyton Albury is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Royals: 2-8, averaging 78.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.