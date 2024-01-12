North Florida faces Jacksonville, looks for 4th straight home win

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-7, 0-2 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-9, 1-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-7, 0-2 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-9, 1-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Ospreys play Jacksonville.

The Ospreys have gone 6-2 in home games. North Florida leads college basketball averaging 12.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.2% from downtown. Chaz Lanier leads the team averaging 3.2 makes while shooting 43.7% from 3-point range.

The Dolphins are 0-2 in conference matchups. Jacksonville has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Florida averages 76.7 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 74.0 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 73.9 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 74.2 North Florida gives up to opponents.

The Ospreys and Dolphins square off Friday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ametri Moss is averaging 10.8 points for the Ospreys. Lanier is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Robert McCray is averaging 15.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins. Jarius Cook is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

