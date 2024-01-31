North Florida defeats Lipscomb 85-76

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chaz Lanier had 23 points in North Florida’s 85-76 win against Lipscomb on Wednesday night. Lanier…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chaz Lanier had 23 points in North Florida’s 85-76 win against Lipscomb on Wednesday night.

Lanier shot 7 for 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Ospreys (13-10, 6-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Nate Lliteras added 19 points while shooting 8 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had nine rebounds. Dorian James shot 5 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

A.J McGinnis led the way for the Bisons (13-10, 4-4) with 20 points. Derrin Boyd added 15 points for Lipscomb. Will Pruitt finished with 14 points, five assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.