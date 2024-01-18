North Dakota wins 87-77 against Oral Roberts

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — B.J. Omot scored 25 points as North Dakota beat Oral Roberts 87-77 on Thursday night.…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — B.J. Omot scored 25 points as North Dakota beat Oral Roberts 87-77 on Thursday night.

Omot was 9 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 10 from the line for the Fightin’ Hawks (10-10, 2-3 Summit League). Tyree Ihenacho scored 22 points and added 11 rebounds. Tsotne Tsartsidze had 14 points and was 4 of 9 shooting, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line.

Issac McBride led the way for the Golden Eagles (8-10, 2-3) with 30 points. Kareem Thompson added 19 points and eight rebounds for Oral Roberts. In addition, Jailen Bedford finished with 11 points.

