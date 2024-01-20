North Dakota State wins 72-67 against Oral Roberts

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Boden Skunberg had 20 points in North Dakota State’s 72-67 victory over Oral Roberts on Saturday.…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Boden Skunberg had 20 points in North Dakota State’s 72-67 victory over Oral Roberts on Saturday.

Skunberg added 10 rebounds for the Bison (9-11, 2-3 Summit League). Noah Feddersen scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 11 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line. Andrew Morgan shot 2 of 9 from the field and 9 for 13 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Kareem Thompson led the way for the Golden Eagles (8-11, 2-4) with 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Issac McBride added 16 points and five assists for Oral Roberts. In addition, DeShang Weaver finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.