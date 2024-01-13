North Dakota State visits Omaha after Fidler’s 29-point showing

North Dakota State Bison (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (9-9, 2-1 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

North Dakota State Bison (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (9-9, 2-1 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -3; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on the North Dakota State Bison after Frankie Fidler scored 29 points in Omaha’s 79-61 win over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Mavericks have gone 7-1 at home. Omaha has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Bison are 1-1 in Summit League play. North Dakota State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Omaha’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Osburn averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Fidler is averaging 17.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 12.1 points for the Bison. Andrew Morgan is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

