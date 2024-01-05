North Dakota State visits Eastern Washington following Erikstrup’s 32-point game

North Dakota State Bison (7-8, 0-1 Summit League) at Eastern Washington Eagles (7-7, 2-0 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5…

North Dakota State Bison (7-8, 0-1 Summit League) at Eastern Washington Eagles (7-7, 2-0 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts the North Dakota State Bison after Dane Erikstrup scored 32 points in Eastern Washington’s 93-79 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Eagles are 4-0 in home games. Eastern Washington is seventh in the Big Sky in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Cedric Coward leads the Eagles with 6.4 boards.

The Bison have gone 2-5 away from home. North Dakota State is third in the Summit League scoring 76.7 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

Eastern Washington averages 78.2 points, 5.9 more per game than the 72.3 North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Eastern Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coward is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Eagles. Erikstrup is averaging 12.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Boden Skunberg is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bison. Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 12.5 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.