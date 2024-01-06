North Dakota State visits Eastern Washington after Erikstrup’s 32-point game

North Dakota State Bison (7-8, 0-1 Summit League) at Eastern Washington Eagles (7-7, 2-0 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5…

North Dakota State Bison (7-8, 0-1 Summit League) at Eastern Washington Eagles (7-7, 2-0 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -9; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces the North Dakota State Bison after Dane Erikstrup scored 32 points in Eastern Washington’s 93-79 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Eagles have gone 4-0 in home games. Eastern Washington ranks sixth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.5 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Bison have gone 2-5 away from home. North Dakota State is third in the Summit League with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Boden Skunberg averaging 4.1.

Eastern Washington makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than North Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). North Dakota State has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Coward is averaging 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Eagles.

Skunberg is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.