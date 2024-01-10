North Dakota State plays UMKC after Miller’s 23-point outing

North Dakota State Bison (7-9, 0-1 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-10, 1-1 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8…

North Dakota State Bison (7-9, 0-1 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-10, 1-1 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces the UMKC Kangaroos after Tajavis Miller scored 23 points in North Dakota State’s 91-83 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Kangaroos have gone 6-0 in home games. UMKC is the Summit League leader with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamar Brown averaging 2.7.

The Bison are 0-1 in Summit League play. North Dakota State is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.8 turnovers per game.

UMKC scores 70.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 73.5 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.

The Kangaroos and Bison square off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Boden Skunberg is averaging 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bison. Andrew Morgan is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 42.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

