North Dakota State hosts Whitney and Montana

Montana Grizzlies (8-5, 1-1 Big Sky) at North Dakota State Bison (7-7, 0-1 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8…

Montana Grizzlies (8-5, 1-1 Big Sky) at North Dakota State Bison (7-7, 0-1 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits the North Dakota State Bison after Brandon Whitney scored 20 points in Montana’s 76-68 victory over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bison have gone 5-1 at home. North Dakota State is second in the Summit League with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tajavis Miller averaging 4.1.

The Grizzlies have gone 3-4 away from home. Montana ranks third in the Big Sky with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Laolu Oke averaging 8.4.

North Dakota State scores 76.0 points, 5.1 more per game than the 70.9 Montana gives up. Montana averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than North Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boden Skunberg is averaging 13.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bison. Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Aanen Moody is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Money Williams is averaging 12.2 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.