North Dakota hosts Oral Roberts following Omot’s 30-point showing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-9, 2-2 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (9-10, 1-3 Summit League) Grand Forks, North…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-9, 2-2 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (9-10, 1-3 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after B.J. Omot scored 30 points in North Dakota’s 82-69 victory against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-3 in home games. North Dakota has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles are 2-2 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts ranks second in the Summit League shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

North Dakota’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

The Fightin’ Hawks and Golden Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Omot is shooting 43.4% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

Kareem Thompson is averaging 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

