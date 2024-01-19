North Dakota hosts Denver following Tainamo’s 21-point game

Denver Pioneers (12-7, 3-1 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (10-10, 2-3 Summit League) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday,…

Denver Pioneers (12-7, 3-1 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (10-10, 2-3 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Touko Tainamo scored 21 points in Denver’s 78-70 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 5-3 at home. North Dakota is fourth in the Summit League in rebounding averaging 36.6 rebounds. Amar Kuljuhovic paces the Fightin’ Hawks with 6.7 boards.

The Pioneers have gone 3-1 against Summit League opponents. Denver leads the Summit League scoring 85.3 points per game while shooting 46.4%.

North Dakota averages 73.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 78.0 Denver allows. Denver averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game North Dakota allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Omot is averaging 16.8 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Tommy Bruner is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 24.8 points and 4.3 assists. Tainamo is averaging 16 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 86.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

