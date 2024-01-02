North Dakota faces Northern Colorado, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Northern Colorado Bears (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-7, 0-2 Summit League) Grand Forks, North Dakota;…

Northern Colorado Bears (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-7, 0-2 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota enters the matchup with Northern Colorado after losing three straight games.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 4-2 at home. North Dakota averages 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Bears are 1-4 on the road. Northern Colorado ranks fifth in the Big Sky shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

North Dakota averages 72.3 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 77.1 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game North Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli King is averaging 6.7 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. B.J. Omot is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Saint Thomas is averaging 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Dejour Reaves is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.