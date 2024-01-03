North Dakota faces Northern Colorado, aims to stop 3-game slide

Northern Colorado Bears (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-7, 0-2 Summit League) Grand Forks, North Dakota;…

Northern Colorado Bears (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-7, 0-2 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the Fightin’ Hawks play Northern Colorado.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-2 on their home court. North Dakota is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Bears have gone 1-4 away from home. Northern Colorado scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

North Dakota averages 72.3 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 77.1 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amar Kuljuhovic is averaging 7.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Saint Thomas is averaging 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Dejour Reaves is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

