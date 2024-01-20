North Carolina Central visits South Carolina State following Harris’ 20-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-7, 2-0 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-14, 0-2 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4…

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-7, 2-0 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-14, 0-2 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central takes on the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Ja’Darius Harris scored 20 points in North Carolina Central’s 60-58 win over the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 in home games. South Carolina State ranks eighth in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 82.6 points while holding opponents to 47.7% shooting.

The Eagles are 2-0 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

South Carolina State is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 40.9% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central averages 76.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 82.6 South Carolina State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Everett is averaging 9.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Fred Cleveland Jr. is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Harris is averaging 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

