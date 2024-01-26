North Carolina Central visits Maryland-Eastern Shore after Ellis’ 22-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-8, 2-1 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-12, 1-3 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-8, 2-1 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-12, 1-3 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts the North Carolina Central Eagles after Devon Ellis scored 22 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 71-61 victory against the Queens (NY) Knights.

The Hawks have gone 5-1 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is fourth in the MEAC in team defense, allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Eagles are 2-1 in conference play. North Carolina Central averages 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 65.2 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 67.7 North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central averages 76.1 points per game, 3.8 more than the 72.3 Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up.

The Hawks and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Mack is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 7.1 points. Troy Hupstead is averaging 13.1 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Fred Cleveland Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Ja’Darius Harris is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.