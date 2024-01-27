North Carolina Central visits Maryland-Eastern Shore after Ellis’ 22-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-8, 2-1 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-12, 1-3 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-8, 2-1 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-12, 1-3 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore plays the North Carolina Central Eagles after Devon Ellis scored 22 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 71-61 victory against the Queens (NY) Knights.

The Hawks are 5-1 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks third in the MEAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Troy Hupstead averaging 5.7.

The Eagles are 2-1 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central leads the MEAC scoring 15.1 fast break points per game.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central averages 76.1 points per game, 3.8 more than the 72.3 Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up to opponents.

The Hawks and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hupstead is scoring 13.1 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Hawks. Ellis is averaging 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Ja’Darius Harris is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Fred Cleveland Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

